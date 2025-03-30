Virtu Financial LLC Buys 157,549 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 311.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.