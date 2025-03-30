Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,762 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.07 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.