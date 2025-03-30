Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,024 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iRobot by 2,712.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

iRobot Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.