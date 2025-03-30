Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,878 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

