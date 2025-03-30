Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,879 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

