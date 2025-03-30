Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Free Report) by 1,111.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MKDWELL Tech were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKDWELL Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

MKDWELL Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKDW opened at $0.32 on Friday. MKDWELL Tech Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

MKDWELL Tech Profile

MKDWELL Tech Inc is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc, formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

