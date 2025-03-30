Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

