Virtu Financial LLC Invests $150,000 in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

TNYA opened at $0.64 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 35,714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

