Virtu Financial LLC Invests $156,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1,936.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ORN opened at $5.34 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

ORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORN

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.