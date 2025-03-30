Virtu Financial LLC Invests $167,000 in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at about $2,466,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $45,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,322.21. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $61,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

SDIG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

