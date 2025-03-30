Virtu Financial LLC Invests $170,000 in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 60.9 %

Shares of MIST stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

