Virtu Financial LLC Invests $176,000 in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 477.42%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

