Virtu Financial LLC Invests $186,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.7 %

TSHA stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

