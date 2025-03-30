Virtu Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.