Virtu Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

