Virtu Financial LLC Invests $211,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 3.6 %
Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.53%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
