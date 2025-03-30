Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of The Glimpse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.67 target price on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About The Glimpse Group

(Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.