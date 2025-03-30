Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.90%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,524.50. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock valued at $277,332. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

