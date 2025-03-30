Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

