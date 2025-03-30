Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CLDL stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

