Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $35,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,446,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,445.40. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuboTV Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.02. FuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

