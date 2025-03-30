Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 841.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 169,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Under Armour by 781.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

