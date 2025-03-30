Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.21 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

