Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 36,375 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAMY. B. Riley initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

