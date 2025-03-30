Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,636 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3,480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 368,799 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

