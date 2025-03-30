Virtu Financial LLC Sells 63,807 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,807 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

