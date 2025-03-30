Virtu Financial LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 288,544 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Matterport by 112.1% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
