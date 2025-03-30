Virtu Financial LLC Takes $185,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 493,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

