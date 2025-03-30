Virtu Financial LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

