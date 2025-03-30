Virtu Financial LLC Takes $199,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

