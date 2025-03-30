Virtu Financial LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 6.71% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

DIVG opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of 100 companies in the S&P 500 with the highest forecasted dividend yield growth. DIVG was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

