Virtu Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
