Virtu Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.