Virtu Financial LLC Takes $207,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

