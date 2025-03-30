Virtu Financial LLC Takes $209,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -292.34 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

