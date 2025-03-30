Virtu Financial LLC Takes $209,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint
In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on AvePoint
AvePoint Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -292.34 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.