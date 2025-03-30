Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,714,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 14,282.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 155,681 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.38 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

