Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

