Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCIR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,999,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

