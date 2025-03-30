Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZ. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $45,482,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 7,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 2,293,229 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,521,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,329,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.46 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

