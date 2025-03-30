Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 618,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 457,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

