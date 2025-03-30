Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 4.8 %
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.