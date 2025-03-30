Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 4.8 %

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

