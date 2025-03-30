VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $3.92 on Friday. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

