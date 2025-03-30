Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,950,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 62,970,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

