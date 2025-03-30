WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.54% of WesBanco worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in WesBanco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

