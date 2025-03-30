WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIMI. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of WIMI opened at $0.90 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.