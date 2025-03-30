Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 970,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,308,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 239,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WDS stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

