Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,559 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 712.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

