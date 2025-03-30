Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,600 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RGTI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

