Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

