Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

