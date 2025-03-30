Xponance Inc. Buys 2,095 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 429.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 999,713 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.